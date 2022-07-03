Rogers allowed a run on two hits and struck out one to earn the save in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers.

For much of the game, it appeared Rogers' services wouldn't be needed. The Padres then erupted for four runs in the top of the ninth, and the southpaw was able to protect a lead despite giving up a sacrifice fly to Freddie Freeman. It's been a shaky run of late for Rogers, who has surrendered three runs in his last 6.2 innings, though he's still 4-for-5 in save chances across those six outings. Overall, the Padres' closer is 23-for-27 in saves with a 3.03 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 38:7 K:BB through 32.2 innings, and it doesn't seem like he's in any danger of losing his role despite his recent inconsistency.