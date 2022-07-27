Rogers (1-4) picked up the victory after blowing a save, allowing a run on two hits and a walk while striking out two in a 6-4 extra-inning win Tuesday in Detroit.

Rogers entered the game with a 3-2 lead and gave up a game-tying two-out single to Riley Greene on a 0-2 count. It was the fifth time he's blown a save in his last 16 chances and, while he has closed out 28 ball games successfully, his recent troubles and 3.98 ERA may cause the Padres to look elsewhere in save chances over the final two months. Since May 28, he's posted a 7.52 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 20.1 innings.