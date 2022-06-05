Rogers allowed an unearned run on one hit to earn the save in Sunday's extra-inning win over Brewers.

Rogers gave up an RBI single to Andrew McCutchen, but he was fortunate to be pitching with a three-run lead at the time. The southpaw had taken three losses and two blown saves in his last four appearances since his most recent save prior to Sunday. The struggles have pushed Rogers to a 3.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 26:6 K:BB across 24 innings this year, and he's now 18-for-21 in save chances. He's still the Padres' closer, and Sunday's outing should instill a little more confidence going forward.