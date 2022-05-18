Rogers pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit while striking out one on his way to a save in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Phillies.

Rogers struck out Kyle Schwarber to open the inning before giving up a one-out single to Nick Castellanos, but he was able to get Jean Segura to ground into a double-play to end the contest immediately after. The save was Rogers' 14th of the season, tying him with Josh Hader for the most in MLB. After being acquired by San Diego just prior to the season, the left-hander has only one blown save in 15 attempts while producing a sparkling 0.56 ERA and 0.56 WHIP with 18 punchouts over 16 innings in 16 appearances.