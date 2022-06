Rogers struck out two in a perfect inning and earned a save over the Cubs on Monday.

Rogers tossed 12 of 15 pitches for strikes and turned in his first multi-strikeout game since May 28. He had recorded just one punchout over his previous 3.2 frames. Rogers lowered his ERA to 2.77 and he's now converted 19 of 22 save chances through 27 appearances this season.