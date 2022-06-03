Rogers (0-3) took the loss and blew a save against Milwaukee on Thursday, allowing four runs on two hits and two hit batsmen without retiring a batter.

Rogers was asked to protect a three-run ninth-inning and couldn't get the job done. The southpaw allowed an inning-opening single before hitting two straight batters to load the bases. He then allowed a bases-clearing, game-tying triple before being pulled, and he has charged with the loss when Andrew McCutchen followed with a walkoff hit against Nabil Crismatt. Rogers was incredible over his first 20 games with San Diego, allowing only one run over 20.1 innings and racking up 17 saves. Since then, he's given up seven earned runs across 1.2 frames over three games while picking up three losses and two blown saves. He's likely earned some leeway given his strong start to the campaign, but continued struggles could result in the Padres removing him from the closer role to sort things out.