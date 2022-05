Rogers gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his 16th save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Giants.

The 31-year-old southpaw moved into the MLB lead in saves with another sharp performance. Rogers has been charged with just one run in 18 appearances this season, and he sports a 0.49 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 21:3 K:BB through 18.1 innings in his first campaign for San Diego.