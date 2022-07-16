Rogers struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Rogers finally turned in a scoreless outing after giving up seven runs in his last five appearances. He needed only 11 pitches (10 strikes) to convert the save Friday. The recent run of poor pitching has the right-hander up to a 3.93 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 42:7 K:BB in 36.2 innings. He's gone 25-for-30 in save chances this year, and manager Bob Melvin has struck with Rogers as the Padres' primary closer despite his struggles over the last couple of weeks.