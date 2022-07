Rogers worked a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 27th save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Mets.

He did hit a batter with a pitch but otherwise Rogers was sharp, tossing 11 of 15 pitches for strikes. The southpaw may be over his early July struggles, as he's converted four straight save chances and turned in three straight scoreless appearances. On the season, Rogers sports a 3.72 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 44:7 K:BB through 38.2 innings.