Rogers will get "a little bit of a break" from closing, per manager Bob Melvin, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. "Our best team is with him closing," Melvin added.

The Rays will go with a closer-by-committee approach to the ninth inning for now in hopes of allowing Rogers to right the ship in lower-leverage situations. He has given up 11 earned runs while going 6-for-10 on save opportunities over his last 11.1 innings. Luis Garcia and Adrian Morejon seem like possible fill-in options for saves in the short term.