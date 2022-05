Rogers walked one and struck out two over 1.1 scoreless innings to record his 13th save of the season in Friday's 11-6 win over Atlanta.

A four-run outburst in the top of the ninth inning gave the Padres a bigger cushion and made Rogers' job easier as he moved into a tie with Josh Hader for the league lead in saves. Rogers has proven to be a huge pickup for San Diego, posting a 0.64 ERA, 0.57 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB through his first 14 innings for the club while blowing only one save so far.