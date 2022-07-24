Rogers earned a save against the Mets on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out one batter over one inning.

It was hardly a clean outing for Rogers -- he was the only Padres pitcher to surrender a run in the game, and he allowed New York to put the tying run on third base -- but the left-hander nonetheless emerged with his second save in as many days. He's successfully converted each of his past five save opportunities despite giving up three runs over five innings during that span. Rogers leads the majors with 28 saves on the season.