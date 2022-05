Rogers picked up a save against the Pirates on Friday with a perfect inning of work.

Rogers was tasked with protecting a one-run lead and succeeded with ease, retiring all three batters he faced on a combined 11 pitches. The southpaw is 17-for-18 in save chances this season and has allowed only one earned run over 20.1 innings. He leads MLB in saves and is on pace to shatter his career-best mark of 30 set in 2019 while with the Twins.