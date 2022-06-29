Rogers (0-4) allowed a run on two hits and a hit-by-pitch while striking out three in 1.2 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks.

Rogers entered with the bases loaded in the eighth inning and promptly allowed the tying run to score when he plunked Carson Kelly. The game remained tied into the ninth, where Rogers allowed two-out singles to Josh Rojas and Ketel Marte. Christian Walker then got aboard on a fielder's choice that scored the winning run, leaving Rogers with a loss in addition to his fourth blown save. He's pitched to a 2.84 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 37:7 K:BB while adding 22 saves in 31.2 innings.