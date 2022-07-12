Rogers allowed two runs on three hits and struck out one in one inning to pick up the save in Monday's 6-5 win over the Rockies.

Rogers entered with a three-run lead, but he allowed a leadoff single to Randal Grichuk and a pair of two-out doubles to Connor Joe and Charlie Blackmon, which trimmed the lead to one. Rogers was able to get C.J. Cron to ground out, but it was another shaky outing from the Padres' closer. He's given up at least one run in five straight outings, blowing two of four save chances in that span. Rogers has yielded seven runs in his last 5.2 innings, inflating his season ERA to 4.04 with a 1.04 WHIP and 41:7 K:BB through 35.2 innings. Manager Bob Melvin appears willing to let Rogers pitch through his struggles -- Nick Martinez has three saves since mid-June, but all of those have been of the three-inning variety, so he's not expected to be a threat for the closer role.