Cosgrove (hamstring) was activated from the 15-day injured list Saturday.

Cosgrove returns to action after spending the minimum 15 days on the injured list while dealing with a left hamstring strain. The southpaw has pitched well for the Padres this season, posting a minuscule 0.53 ERA and 0.53 WHIP along with a 15:2 K:BB over 17 innings. He hasn't seen much work in high-leverage spots, though, and has yet to record a hold or a save.