Pham underwent surgery earlier this offseason to correct a problem in his left wrist, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old outfielder has undergone three surgeries since mid-August. The first was to repair a broken hamate bone in his left hand. The second was to treat a stab wound in his lower back. This final procedure, which was previously undisclosed, was to address the worsening of a tear in the cartilage structure on the small finger side of his left wrist. He is lifting weights and running but has yet to resume swinging. However, Pham says his wrist feels much stronger and the grip strength is significantly improved from where it was during the 2020 season. He is projected to make around $8 million in his final arbitration year -- a figure that has led to speculation regarding whether the Padres might non-tender him ahead of Wednesday evening's deadline. He was clearly not at 100 percent last season, when he hit .211 with a .624 OPS, but at his age, it's fair to wonder what level he will rebound to, especially since he has had trouble staying on the field in recent seasons.