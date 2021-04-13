Caratini is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.
Caratini appears to receiving a maintenance day after making starts at catcher Sunday and Monday. Luis Campusano checks in behind the plate Tuesday, catching for southpaw Blake Snell.
