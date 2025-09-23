The Padres activated Bogaerts (foot) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

In a corresponding move Tuesday, the Padres optioned Will Wagner to the Arizona Complex League. It was initially thought Bogaerts would return during this past weekend or Monday, but he had delays regarding his pregame workouts for his fractured foot. The shortstop is batting second Tuesday at home versus the Brewers, who are sending lefty Bruce Zimmermann to the mound.