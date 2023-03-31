Bogaerts is batting leadoff for the Padres on Friday night against the Rockies.

Bogaerts hit cleanup in Thursday's season opener with right-hander German Marquez on the mound for Colorado, and he will now jump to the very top of the order Friday versus left-hander Kyle Freeland. The 30-year-old shortstop could get regular leadoff looks against southpaws until Fernando Tatis Jr. returns from his PED suspension.