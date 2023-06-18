Bogaerts went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a walk in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Rays.

Bogaerts saw his seven-game hitting streak end Saturday, but he's been sharp lately, hitting safely in 12 of his last 14 games. The steal was also his third in his last five contests, giving him nine thefts on the season. The shortstop is at a .265/.352/.400 slash line with seven home runs, 24 RBI and 36 runs scored through 66 contests, but his recent hitting is much more in line with his career level of play.