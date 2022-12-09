Bogaerts' signing of an 11-year, $280 million contract with the Padres was formally announced by the team Friday.

News of Bogaerts' deal with the Padres came down late Wednesday, sending shockwaves through baseball. It's now officially been announced and the team will introduce him at a press conference later Friday. Bogaerts' power production was down in 2022 with just 15 home runs, but he still sported a healthy .307/.377/.456 batting line. He'll give San Diego another middle-of-the-order presence.