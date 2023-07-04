Bogaerts went 3-for-3 with a three-run home run, a double, a walk and two runs scored in Monday's 10-3 win over the Angels.

Bogaerts opened the scoring in the first inning with a three-run blast, and the Padres never looked back. The shortstop struggled over the weekend, going 1-for-14 across three games versus the Reds, but that small dry spell is behind him. For the season, Bogaerts is up to nine homers, 31 RBI, 42 runs scored, nine stolen bases, 14 doubles and a .259/.343/.397 slash line through 79 contests.