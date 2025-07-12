Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with one run scored in Friday's 4-2 win over the Phillies.

Bogaerts has a trio of three-hit efforts over his last 13 games, batting .383 (18-for-47) in that span. All three hits were singles Friday, and the shortstop has just one extra-base hit, a double, across his last 10 contests. The lack of power remains a concern, but the contact-driven surge has him up to a .264/.338/.368 slash line through 92 games this season.