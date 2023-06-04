Bogaerts (wrist) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

As expected, Bogaerts will receive at least one day off to heal up from his sore left wrist, which has been nagging him for more than a week. After he was lifted late in Saturday's win over the Cubs, Bogaerts said he expects to avoid a stint on the injured list, but fantasy managers should view the 30-year-old as day-to-day heading into the Friars' upcoming six-game week. Ha-Seong Kim will fill in for Bogaerts at shortstop in Sunday's contest.