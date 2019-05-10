Edwards went 3-for-4 with two walks, a stolen base and a run for Low-A Fort Wayne on Thursday, Bill Center of Padres.com reports.

The three-hit day raises Edwards' average to .370 over 100 at-bats for Fort Wayne. He's also flashing impressive plate discipline with a 10:13 K:BB that leaves him with a .440 on-base percentage, which has helped him rack up 11 stolen bases. His .355 career average at the minor-league level has him off to a great start at the dish, although he has no homers and just 13 extra-base hits in his first 259 professional at-bats.