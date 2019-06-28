Padres' Xavier Edwards: Drills first career homer
Edwards went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs scored for Low-A Fort Wayne on Thursday.
Edwards has been raking for the TinCaps all season, but this performance was notable in that he homered in the fourth inning, marking his first long ball at any professional level. Despite the lack of power, he's hit very well throughout his minor-league career, as he's slashing .336/.414/.400 since he was drafted in 2018. If Thursday's long ball is a sign he's set to add more power to his game, it would be a big addition to his profile, as he's already clearly a skilled offensive prospect.
