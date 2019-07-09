Edwards advanced to High-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Edwards earns a deserved promotion after hitting .336/.392/.414 in 77 games for Low-A Fort Wayne. He makes quite a lot of contact (10.2 percent strikeout rate) and has excellent speed (20 steals), though he has almost no power (just one career professional home run).

