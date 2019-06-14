Edwards went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and three runs for Low-A Fort Wayne on Thursday.

Edwards has cooled a little bit since his blazing hot start to the season for the TinCaps that at one point saw him hitting .378, but not by much. This multi-hit effort brings the 19-year-old's slash line up to .349/.402/.410 through 229 at-bats as he continues to toy with Midwest League pitching. He has little left to prove in Low-A, although his youth and lack of power (he still has yet to homer at the professional level) could mean the Padres will wait at least a little while longer before bumping him up a level.