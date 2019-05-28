Edwards went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and a walk for Low-A Fort Wayne on Monday.

Edwards continues to rake at a torrid clip for the TinCaps, as his latest multi-hit day brings his batting average up to a Midwest League-leading .378 through 164 at-bats. The 19-year-old still hasn't hit a homer, so the lack of power is the one nitpick on his superb start to the season, but Edwards is still slugging .439, so it's not like he's hitting all singles. In addition to average, he's currently leading the Midwest League in hits (62) and on-base percentage (.435).