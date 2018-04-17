Light was released by the Mariners on Tuesday, Tacoma Rainiers broadaster Mike Curto reports.

Light was claimed off waivers by the Mariners last June but never sniffed the big leagues. The 27-year-old allowed eight runs with eight walks and no strikeouts over three innings for Triple-A Tacoma this season, and will hope to latch on with another organization.

