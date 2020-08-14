Wisdom was placed on unconditional release waivers by the Mariners on Friday.
Wisdom was designated for assignment by Seattle on Monday after failing to appear in any games with the Mariners. The 28-year-old will now be free to search for a new team, but it's unclear whether he'll find a spot on another major-league roster during the 2020 season.
