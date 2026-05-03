Phillies' Adolis Garcia: Heading to bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Marlins, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Garcia started the previous eight games and will take a seat Sunday after posting a .273/.314/.364 slash line with five RBI and three runs during that stretch. Felix Reyes, Justin Crawford and Brandon Marsh will start from left to right in the outfield for the series finale in Miami.
More News
-
Phillies' Adolis Garcia: Singles thrice against Atlanta•
-
Phillies' Adolis Garcia: First day off Thursday•
-
Phillies' Adolis Garcia: Settling into cleanup spot•
-
Phillies' Adolis Garcia: Slugs second home run in loss•
-
Phillies' Adolis Garcia: Productive start with new team•
-
Phillies' Adolis Garcia: Candidate to hit cleanup•