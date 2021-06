Bohm went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, a walk and a run scored Monday against the Reds.

Bohm got the Phillies on the board in the fourth inning with an RBI double to center, and he plated another run in the fifth on an RBI single. His multi-hit performance is a welcome sight for Philadelphia, as he went hitless over the weekend against the Mets (0-for-10). Despite a brief dry spell at the dish, he's batting .333 with 11 RBI and 13 runs scored through 21 games in June.