Bohm went 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI during Sunday's 10-9 loss to the Mets.

Bohm opened the scoring with a three-run shot in the first inning and added another three-run homer in the fourth, both off of starter Jose Butto. The 26-year-old snapped a 15-game homerless drought and is now up to 10 long balls on the year. After posting a .902 OPS in his last 37 games before the start of August, Bohm was slashing just .208/.247/.292 through 18 games this month before Sunday's big performance.