Play

Bohm recorded four hits, a run and a pair of RBI in his Arizona Fall League debut Thursday.

The third overall pick in the 2018 draft, Bohm tore through Low-A Lakewood, High-A Clearwater and Double-A Reading this season, hitting a combined .305/.378/.518. He showed both good power and a strong ability to make contact, striking out just 13.5 percent of the time. Bohm should start next year in Triple-A Lehigh Valley but may not take long to reach the big leagues, as the Phillies have a hole at third base due to the stagnation of Maikel Franco.

More News
Our Latest Stories