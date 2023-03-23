Bohm could slide over to first base if the Phillies lose Rhys Hoskins (knee) for an extended period, Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hoskins had to be carted off the field in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers after his left knee gave out on a play beyond the first base bag. It looked ugly, though there is no diagnosis just yet. Bohm moving to first makes sense, and Edmundo Sosa would probably then shift from a super-utility role to a regular presence at the hot corner. Darick Hall should also be in the first base picture, especially against tougher right-handed pitching opponents.