The Phillies reinstated Bohm (rib) from the 10-day injured list, and he will start at third base and bat cleanup Sunday against the Nationals.

The third baseman has been on the shelf nearly a month due to a left rib fracture, but he's ready to rejoin the Phillies after going 3-for-21 over five minor-league rehab games. In 37 games since June 1, Bohm is batting .290 with three home runs, 21 RBI, 14 runs and a .749 OPS.