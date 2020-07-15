McCutchen (knee) has been participating in the Phillies' intrasquad games at summer training, Tim Kelly of Phillies Nation reports.

The veteran outfielder was set to miss about the first month of the season as he completed his recovery from a torn ACL, but he's set to be ready for Opening Day with the delayed start to the season. McCutchen is expected to start in left field and bat leadoff in 2020 after posting an .835 OPS in 59 games last season before suffering the injury in early June.