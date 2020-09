McCutchen went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two doubles and two additional runs scored during 12-3 win over the Nationals.

The veteran outfielder didn't have any opportunities with runners in scoring position despite the Phillies posting 14 hits, but he set the table as the leadoff man. McCutchen has a .250/.325/.422 slash line with nine homers, 29 runs, 33 RBI and four stolen bases in 54 games