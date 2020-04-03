McCutchen (knee) confirmed that he will be ready to lead off for the Phillies if and when the season gets underway, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. "Now I know, whenever the time comes and we're playing again, I'll be ready to go," he said. "I'm really gonna be itching to get out on the field and play but right now I just need to take care of business and take advantage of this time."

He has been working out five days per week in Florida. The Phillies would have been without McCutchen for the first month of the season if it had started on time, but the delayed start will allow him to finish rehabbing his torn ACL that was operated on last June.