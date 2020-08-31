McCutchen went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and an RBI double in Sunday's 12-10 loss to Atlanta.

McCutchen clubbed his double to score Roman Quinn before scoring on a Rhys Hoskins homer in the third inning. In the eighth, McCutchen's solo shot brought the Phillies within a run, but they couldn't even the score. The 33-year-old has hit safely in nine of the last 10 games, including seven multi-hit efforts in that span. For the year, he's slashing .280/.322/.430 with four homers, 20 RBI, 16 runs scored and three stolen bases across 115 plate appearances.