McCutchen will sit Thursday against the Mets.
McCutchen's 34-year-old legs should see fairly frequent rest this season, and an early afternoon contest seems like the perfect opportunity for that. He's struggled at the plate thus far, hitting .139/.279/.278 in 43 plate appearances. Matt Joyce will take over in left field in his absence.
More News
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Sitting Game 2•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Drills first homer•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Resting Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Looking good in spring games•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Nearly hits for cycle•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Collects three extra-base hits•