Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Dealing with knee inflammation
McCutchen exited Friday night's game against the Rockies due to left knee inflammation, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
McCutchen appears to have avoided a significant injury, although he may need a couple of days off before returning to the lineup. He'll likely get checked out upon arriving at the ballpark Saturday to determine his availability moving forward.
