McCutchen went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored Saturday in a loss to the Braves.

McCutchen entered the contest with only one extra-base hit to his name for the season before doubling that number with a 444-foot shot to left field in the fifth inning. The long ball pushed the veteran outfielder's batting average back over the Mendoza Line to .208. He also doubled his RBI total to two for the campaign.