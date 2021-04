McCutchen went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a run in Friday's win over the Cardinals.

McCutchen took part in a six-run rally in the second frame by bringing two runners across with a single in the inning, and he plated another run with a single in the bottom of the eighth inning. McCutchen has been somewhat inconsistent to begin the season and has hit just .171 with two extra-base hits, five RBI and 11 strikeouts in 12 games.