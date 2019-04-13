McCutchen went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and two runs scored Friday against the Marlins.

McCutchen tacked on some insurance in the eighth inning with a three-run blast to dead center, his third homer of the 2019 campaign. The 32-year-old outfielder is slashing .262/.426/.524 with five extra-base hits and eight RBI through 12 matchups this season.