Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Enjoys big day at dish
McCutchen went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and two runs scored Friday against the Marlins.
McCutchen tacked on some insurance in the eighth inning with a three-run blast to dead center, his third homer of the 2019 campaign. The 32-year-old outfielder is slashing .262/.426/.524 with five extra-base hits and eight RBI through 12 matchups this season.
