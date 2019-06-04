Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Exits with knee injury
McCutchen left Monday's game against the Padres after appearing to injure his left knee, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
McCutchen suffered the injury while in a rundown, and he needed assistance just to get off the field. While this doesn't look good for the veteran outfielder, he'll be considered day-to-day until the team reveals the nature of the injury.
