McCutchen exited Sunday's loss to the Padres with oblique tightness, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
McCutchen complained of oblique soreness during Sunday's contest, and he took himself out of the game with two outs in the top of the ninth inning rather than risking a more serious injury. The 34-year-old will be examined further Monday when the team travels to Chicago, and he should be considered day-to-day for now. Prior to his departure, the left fielder went 0-for-3 with a walk.
