Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Expects to be ready for Opening Day
McCutchen (knee) said "for sure" when asked if he anticipates being ready for Opening Day, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
McCutchen's first season in Philadelphia was shaping up as a resounding success until he was sidelined after tearing the ACL in his left knee in early June. While the rehab process has been a familiar one for McCutchen after he previously tore the ACL in his right knee in high school, he may have more difficulty re-emerging as an annual double-digit steals threat as he heads into his age-34 campaign. At this stage of his rehab, McCutchen isn't facing any restrictions with his running, throwing or hitting, so as spring training approaches, he's merely just awaiting clearance from the Phillies' medical staff to resume participating in simulated games. Even if McCutchen's prediction comes to pass and he's declared ready to go for Opening Day, expect the outfielder to handle only a light load of games during Grapefruit League play.
